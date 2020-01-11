WASHINGTON, D.C. — Goodwill Industries of Northern New England in Gorham and LearningWorks in Portland have been awarded more than $2.3 million for the organizations’ YouthBuild programs.

YouthBuild helps at-risk youth, ages 16 to 24, with skill development for jobs in construction and other industries that are in demand.

“Maine YouthBuild programs provide students with the combination of skills, self-confidence, and determination to overcome any challenge that life may bring,” U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement. “This important funding will help to ensure that Goodwill Industries of Northern New England in Gorham and LearningWorks in Portland have the resources they need to prepare students for rewarding careers and assist them in finding good-paying jobs.”

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England was been awarded $1.2 million and LearningWorks was awarded $1 million.

