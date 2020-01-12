A Cornish man suffered serious injuries Sunday when his car left the road and struck a large pine tree while traveling at a high rate of speed in Limington, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shawn Harmon, 29, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries after his 1998 Toyota Corolla went off the Ossipee Trail (Route 25), near its intersection with Christian Hill Road, around 2:30 p.m.
In a news release posted on the Facebook page of the sheriff’s office, deputies said that Harmon was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his car. He was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Limington Rescue.
