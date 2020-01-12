A recent New York Times story, “After ICE raids, a reckoning in Mississippi chicken country” (Dec. 28), reports that when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids removed hundreds of illegal immigrants last summer from the Koch Foods plant in Morton, Mississippi, blacks got the jobs.
No surprise. Whenever ICE raids have happened at chicken plants, slaughterhouses, etc., blacks got the jobs, the wages often increased and unions organized. Check out stories on Crider Poultry, Howard Industries, Smithfield, etc.
But mainstream media aren’t reporting this history; instead, they focus on the immediate hardship for the illegal workers who lost their jobs.
The New York Times journalist framed the Mississippi story as presenting an “ethical” dilemma, expressing empathy for both blacks and Hispanics. Since well-educated journalists do not compete with illegal immigrants for their job, it’s not surprising he could afford empathy for both sides. His job wasn’t threatened!
But he missed the big issue: Why weren’t blacks hired before the raids? A structural racism problem was staring him in the face, which usually provokes considerable coverage from The New York Times, but he missed it!
Jonette Christian
Holden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
So you got a restaurant gift certificate for Christmas?
-
New England Patriots
Going through Patriots withdrawal? Consider these epic moments
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vegan reader appreciates ideas for meatless meals
-
Arts & Entertainment
Hollywood actor and fellow Mainer come home to make their own film
-
Meetinghouse
Gary Moore, Cumberland: Grandma kept us in line
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.