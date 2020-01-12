WELLINGTON, Fla. – Mary Lou Randall Guitard, 90, passed away at her daughter’s home with her children by her side on Jan. 4, 2020.

Mary Lou was born in Buxton on Sept. 1, 1929 to Lee and Ervie Butler Randall. She grew up in Gorham where she attended local schools. In 1952 her good friend, Margie Bernier introduced her to Raymond (aka Bing and Toffee) Guitard. Mary Lou and Ray were married later that year in Westbrook and as their family grew they purchased their first home in South Portland. There, their family continued to grow to 10 children. Mary Lou was kind and hard working, raising her large family and working various jobs in the evenings. She helped care for her grandchildren also, who all loved being at their grandparent’s home.

She and Ray moved to Florida and lived there until Ray’s death in 1987. She returned to South Portland and resided in Landry Village. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends there and spent much time making beautiful handcrafted gifts for her family.

As her health declined, her children were committed to her care. She lived with her son, Jim for four years and the last year with her daughter, Leanne in Wellington, Fla. Her son, Peter, moved in to help with her care and her other children assisted.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Rowena, Gerald, Lawrence and Kenneth Randall; husband, Raymond; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Loretta Guitard; and great-grandson, Chase Savasuk.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Karen and Tom Smith, Gail and Gary Lind, Leanne and Nick Trifiletti, Grace and Paul Kierstead, Peter and Lottie, Bruce and Jeannine, James and Patricia, Joseph and Andrea, and Michael Guitard; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers, William and Dean Randall, brother-in-law, Robert Guitard and his wife Geraldine; cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in Graceville, Fla. on Jan. 25.

