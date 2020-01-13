Arrests

1/6 at 5:30 p.m. Mateus Meli, 53, of Rideout Avenue, Lewiston, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/8 A 15-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on charges of terrorizing and criminal mischief.

1/10 Gage Ritenour, 22, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Western Avenue on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/11 A 17-year-old boy, of Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Devin Hook on Water Street on charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Fire calls

1/6 at 9:51 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Chandler Drive.

1/6 at 11:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

1/6 at 12:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Dikes Landing.

1/7 at 5:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

1/11 at 3:29 p.m. Fuel spill on Lincoln Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls between Jan. 6-12.

