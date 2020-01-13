NEW HIRES

Ecomaine announced three new hires.

Kathryn Oak will return to ecomaine as recycling manager.

Oak, of Mechanic Falls, brings 30 years experience in the solid waste industry beginning at ecomaine. Most recently, she worked for the City of Portland’s Solid Waste Division.

Helena (Lena) Ives joined ecomaine as an environmental educator.

Ives previously served as a field technician for a number of wildlife studies, and later served as an environmental educator at a state park in Connecticut.

Scott Miller joined ecomaine as assistant waste-to-energy plant manager.

Miller brings more than 25 years of experience in plant leadership, engineering and construction, project management, and safety at the AES Corporation and NextEra Energy.

PROMOTIONS

Kyle Glover was named a partner at Pierce Atwood LLP.

Glover assists clients on matters related to the negotiation of technology and intellectual property transactions, the prosecution and protection of trademarks, and compliance with data privacy and security requirements.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jeff Marks, director and senior policy advocate at Acadia Center, was appointed to the board of directors at the Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine.

Marks was executive director of E2Tech from 2012 to 2017 and recently joined Acadia Center.

Paul Schumacher, executive director of Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, was named president of the board of directors for the Economic Development Council of Maine.

Schumacher, a longtime planning professional, has built a reputation for leading comprehensive regional planning for SMPDC’s 39 towns across Southern Maine.

