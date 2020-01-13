FALMOUTH — The town’s Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee will hold its 7th annual Home Energy Fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Falmouth Elementary School, 74 Woodville Road. The event includes guided tours of the LEED-Certified school cafeteria, along with question and answer sessions with heating professionals, energy companies and energy auditors. The day will also feature children’s activities and refreshments. Donations of cash or non-perishable food items will also be collected to benefit the Falmouth Food Pantry.

