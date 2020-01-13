FALMOUTH — The town’s Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee will hold its 7th annual Home Energy Fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Falmouth Elementary School, 74 Woodville Road. The event includes guided tours of the LEED-Certified school cafeteria, along with question and answer sessions with heating professionals, energy companies and energy auditors. The day will also feature children’s activities and refreshments. Donations of cash or non-perishable food items will also be collected to benefit the Falmouth Food Pantry.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Youth sled competition at SoPo Winterfest
-
Arts & Entertainment
The biggest Oscar snubs, from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez to women directors
-
Varsity Maine
Number of eight-man football teams expected to double this fall
-
Nation & World
Preparations accelerate this week for Senate impeachment trial of Trump
-
Business
Carbonite call center moving within Lewiston, no other changes planned, say new owners