Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Jan. 3-10.

Summonses

1/8 at 11:35 a.m. Anthony M. Pizzo, 36, of Legion Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

1/4 at 3:35 a.m. Theft on Victoria Lane.

1/4 at 9:52 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

1/4 at 5:02 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

1/4 at 8:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/4 at 11:03 p.m. Chimney fire on Ledgewood Drive.

1/5 at 1:05 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

1/5 at 3:44 p.m. Trespass on Blueberry Lane.

1/5 at 3:54 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/5 at 9:53 p.m. Alarm on Ledgewood Drive.

1/6 at 7:18 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/6 at 7:37 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

1/6 at 4:40 p.m. Elevator alarm on Marion Way.

1/6 at 11:33 p.m. Assist State Police.

1/7 at 4:06 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/7 at 4:34 p.m. Alarm on Howards End Drive.

1/7 at 4:48 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/7 at 4:55 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/7 at 5:05 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/7 at 5:11 p.m. Odor of smoke on Twin Meadows Lane.

1/7 at 11:35 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/8 at 5:26 p.m. Alarm on Thornhurst Road.

1/8 at 7:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/9 at 6:41 a.m. Assist State Police.

1/9 at 12:18 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/9 at 2:47 p.m. Motor vehicle burglary on McKinley Road.

1/9 at 6:19 p.m. Accident on Johnson Road.

1/9 at 7:47 p.m. Structural fire on Old Powerhouse Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Jan. 3-10.

