Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Jan. 3-10.
Summonses
1/8 at 11:35 a.m. Anthony M. Pizzo, 36, of Legion Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.
Fire calls
1/4 at 3:35 a.m. Theft on Victoria Lane.
1/4 at 9:52 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
1/4 at 5:02 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.
1/4 at 8:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
1/4 at 11:03 p.m. Chimney fire on Ledgewood Drive.
1/5 at 1:05 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.
1/5 at 3:44 p.m. Trespass on Blueberry Lane.
1/5 at 3:54 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
1/5 at 9:53 p.m. Alarm on Ledgewood Drive.
1/6 at 7:18 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
1/6 at 7:37 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.
1/6 at 4:40 p.m. Elevator alarm on Marion Way.
1/6 at 11:33 p.m. Assist State Police.
1/7 at 4:06 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.
1/7 at 4:34 p.m. Alarm on Howards End Drive.
1/7 at 4:48 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.
1/7 at 4:55 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
1/7 at 5:05 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.
1/7 at 5:11 p.m. Odor of smoke on Twin Meadows Lane.
1/7 at 11:35 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
1/8 at 5:26 p.m. Alarm on Thornhurst Road.
1/8 at 7:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
1/9 at 6:41 a.m. Assist State Police.
1/9 at 12:18 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.
1/9 at 2:47 p.m. Motor vehicle burglary on McKinley Road.
1/9 at 6:19 p.m. Accident on Johnson Road.
1/9 at 7:47 p.m. Structural fire on Old Powerhouse Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Jan. 3-10.
