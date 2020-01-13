Falmouth junior volleyball standout Annika Hester was named Monday as the repeat winner of Maine’s volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year. Hester, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, led the Yachtsmen to a 17-0 record and their second straight Class A state championship this past fall. Hester recorded 339 kills, 161 digs, 47 service aces and 15 blocks. Hester was also the Class A Player of the Year and is a three-time All-State selection.
