Arrests

1/12 at 12:57 a.m. Miguel Antonio Argueta Guevara, 23, of Greene, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Summonses

1/12 at 9:52 a.m. Jonathan R. Golding, 28, of Tuttle Road, Pownal, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on charges of operating after suspension and misuse of identification.

1/12 at 12:58 p.m. Christopher A. Peck, 48, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

1/6 at 8:05 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/6 at 3:40 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/6 at 5:30 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/6 at 5:32 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lower Main Street.

1/7 at 9:20 a.m. Theft on Holbrook Street.

1/7 at 10:06 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

1/8 at 4:18 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/8 at 9 a.m. Accident on Staples Point Road.

1/8 at 4:28 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/9 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

1/9 at 8:03 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/9 at 1:03 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

1/9 at 1:21 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on School Street.

1/9 at 3:13 p.m. Accident on Sandy Point Road.

1/9 at 3:37 p.m. Trespassing on Main Street.

1/10 at 4:10 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

1/11 at 1:15 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bow Street.

1/12 at 11:33 a.m. Accident on Flying Point Road.

1/12 at 1:52 p.m. Accident on Mill Street.

1/12 at 8:03 p.m. Accident on Wolfe’s Neck Road.

1/12 at 8:58 p.m. Trespassing on Safari Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Jan. 6-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: