Arrests

Emily A. Clark, 29, of Saco, on Oct. 17 on charges of operating without license and operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, on County Road.

Alexander R. Fortin, 20, Gray Road, Gorham, on Nov. 2 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Fort Hill Road.

Zackery A. Conway, 27, Ossipee Trail, Gorham, on Nov. 3 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating condition of release, on Ossipee Trail.

Abdalle A. Mohamud, 18, of Portland, on Nov. 3, on charges of failure to stop for officer, driving to endanger and imprudent speed, on New Portland Road.

Deborah S. Frothingham, 38, Millett Drive, Gorham, on Nov. 6 on a charge of violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Jacob T. Haskell, 28, O’Brien Drive, Gorham, on Nov. 7 on charges of violating condition of release, failure to appear, probation hold-officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on O’Brien Drive.

Susan A. Brett, 52, of Lewiston, on Nov. 14 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, failure to provide correct name, violating condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, at Goodwill.

David J. Moody, 38, Flaggy Meadow Road, Gorham, on Nov. 14 on charges of violating condition of release and violation of privacy, on Flaggy Meadow Road.

Andre L. Jenkins, 24, of Gray, on Nov. 15 on charges of assault, refusing to summit to arrest or detention and operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, on Gray Road.

