Why is John Kelly, who, as an assistant attorney general, oversaw the 1968 raid on attorney Donald Gellers’ home, still employed by the state’s board of pardons, after his disgraceful part in the sordid campaign to destroy Gellers’ career and stop his advocacy for justice for the Passamaquoddy Tribe? Why isn’t Kelly, if not in jail for his disgusting conduct, at least unemployed by the state?

Gov. Mills shouldn’t be too pleased with herself for pardoning poor Mr. Gellers, who isn’t alive to see it, when she still has that moral absentee, Kelly, on the state payroll!

John T. Nichols

Portland

