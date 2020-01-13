Why is John Kelly, who, as an assistant attorney general, oversaw the 1968 raid on attorney Donald Gellers’ home, still employed by the state’s board of pardons, after his disgraceful part in the sordid campaign to destroy Gellers’ career and stop his advocacy for justice for the Passamaquoddy Tribe? Why isn’t Kelly, if not in jail for his disgusting conduct, at least unemployed by the state?
Gov. Mills shouldn’t be too pleased with herself for pardoning poor Mr. Gellers, who isn’t alive to see it, when she still has that moral absentee, Kelly, on the state payroll!
John T. Nichols
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine would benefit from single-payer health care
-
Community News
Events
-
Community News
Community meals
-
Life & Culture
Live Music Lineup: Wide range of genres represented in three upcoming shows
-
Local & State
Freeport considers tax break for L.L. Bean headquarters expansion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.