It seems a generation is emerging among us that has removed the “t” from the middle of key words in our language.
“I am cer-en I lost a buh-en, my kih-en and my mih-ens while climbing a moun-en …”
I find it disturbing for two reasons: 1 – I make judgments about their education and their lack of care and 2 – it’s exhausting restraining myself from saying something.
Is this just my hang-up, or is it an annoyance shared by your readers?
A quick internet search revealed a technical term for this emerging habit: the glottal stop. The adjective “glottal,” by the way, is a reference to the glottis (gloh-is, I suppose), the opening between the vocal cords in the larynx. In a glottal stop, the glottis closes, then opens when the “t” comes just before an unstressed nasal syllable.
What’s to be done? I, of course, could stop judging or caring but it would feel as though I had given up on the language. I also could say something. How awkward! Instead, my choice is to simply advocate for the “t” and hope that parents and teachers whose titles (tih-els) include a “t” would coach their little (lih-el) ones to pronounce that hard working consonant that deserves to be heard.
Tony Payne
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine would benefit from single-payer health care
-
Community News
Events
-
Community News
Community meals
-
Life & Culture
Live Music Lineup: Wide range of genres represented in three upcoming shows
-
Local & State
Freeport considers tax break for L.L. Bean headquarters expansion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.