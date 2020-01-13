Collins’ votes are political (and partisan) calculations

Susan Collins says she “needs more evidence,” is “severely concerned” and is “deeply troubled” often. While she can say those phrases as much as she wants, the substance behind them lacks meaning when she does not act on them.

Last week, Sen. Collins stated that she was open to witnesses for the Senate impeachment trial. However, not even a week later, she once again proved that her words mean little. She sided with her colleague, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, by postponing any vote on witnesses in the trial.

Senator Collins made this decision in retaliation for Democrats campaigning against her: “I don’t think Chuck Schumer is very interested in my opinion since he’s just launched a website in Maine,” she stated. Is she really that threatened that she is willing to put our nation at risk?

We deserve a senator that will listen to us. Since 2016, Sen. Collins has proven time and time again that her votes are political calculations. With polling showing that 71% of Americans want witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, it is obvious that having witnesses is not a partisan idea.

Please reconsider your actions, Senator Collins. Too many Mainers — and Americans — are counting on you to do the right thing.

Kate Elmes,

Woolwich

Imperfect vessel

Many evangelical Christian leaders have encouraged voters to ignore Donald Trump’s unstable character and his immoral and unChristian behaviors. They have done so by fostering the theological belief that Trump has become an “imperfect vessel” doing God’s work on earth. All Trump’s behaviors that foment hatred and racism, his sexual assaults, his fascination with autocratic rule, and his narcissistic hunger for power, are mere imperfections that we mortals must abide and endure because God’s divine plan is being channeled through this immoral, irreligious, and impious vessel.

Evangelical leaders have called Trump “the chosen one” and compared him to King Cyrus, the Persian King credited with freeing the Israelites from exile in Babylon. Politicians have followed suit. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has declared his belief that Trump was selected by God as “the chosen one” “to rule and judge over us on this planet and our government.” It has been reported that Trump’s campaign manager tweeted: “Only God could deliver such a savior to our nation, and only God could allow me to help.”

The logical implications of these beliefs are frightening. Political choice becomes driven by blind faith — to oppose Donald Trump or to question his imperfect conduct, is to oppose or question God.

While some evangelical leaders have begun to question the wisdom of these beliefs about Trump, there appears that many evangelical leaders will continue to foster these beliefs with no regard for the extent of Trump’s imperfect acts. Seizing more and more autocratic control certainly won’t do it, since that will only enhance the power of the divinely inspired imperfect vessel.

I hope and pray that those who consider voting for Trump this November will think hard about the dangers of encouraging an unstable, power-hungry man, who aspires to rule with autocratic authority, to see himself as God’s chosen one absolved of all responsibility for his imperfect actions, and will think hard about the responsibility they will bear for whatever imperfect actions he pursues if he is reelected.

Bruce McGlauflin,

Brunswick

