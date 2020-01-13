LEWISTON — The arrest of three people Saturday following early-morning gunshots is part of a larger drug trafficking problem in the inner city, Police Chief Brian O’Malley said Monday at a press conference, and he called on residents to help police address the problem and make the neighborhood safer.

On Saturday, police arrested three people — all from or recently from out of state — after reports of gunshots and a morning standoff on Walnut Street. The gunshots were exchanged among several people at 21 Walnut St., O’Malley said at the afternoon press conference.

Police continue to collect evidence and interview residents, and O’Malley asked anyone with information to contact the department.

“Detective Tyler Michaud, who is leading up the investigation, conducted more than 15 interviews, and everyone was very uncooperative,” O’Malley said. “We’re asking the community to call us if there’s anything you can share to help us in the investigation. If you see something suspicious or suspect there’s a lot of traffic going into a neighbor’s apartment, let us know.”

Four guns were confiscated — including one stolen in November from a Minot location, O’Malley said.

Benjamin Alan Brown, 28, of East Boston, Massachusetts, was charged with Class C reckless conduct with a firearm, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Elisha Felix Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening, and was arrested after being released from the hospital and placed on a probation hold from a gun-related conviction.

Shantel P. Chisholm, 25, of Lewiston but formerly of Jersey City, was charged with violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to six months in jail.

It all started around 3 a.m. Saturday, when police received calls reporting gunshots and fighting. “Officers immediately responded to learn some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut St., and (police) surrounded the building,” according to a Lewiston police statement at 9 a.m. Saturday. A State Police tactical team also responded to the location.

At 8:30 a.m., police were using a loudspeaker to order residents on the second floor of the apartment building at 21 Walnut St. to come out of the building.

Without incident, by 11 a.m. most police had left the area, with several officers remaining as the investigation continued into the incident. Later Saturday, police issued another statement announcing the arrests of the three suspects.

St. Pierre said in that statement that after “the execution of search warrants,” police recovered “four handguns, numerous shell casings, over 50 grams of heroin, $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and various related evidence” from the scene. At that time, St. Pierre said more charges were possible.

The report of gunshots Saturday morning at the Walnut Street apartment building was the second time in two months that gun fire was reported at that apartment building, police said. Shots were reported in December, but police were unable to get witnesses to cooperate with the investigation.

O’Malley said that “a group of out-of-state individuals moved to Lewiston recently, and it seems that a lot of the violence in that area is associated with drug trafficking.”

He added that Chisholm “seems to be (the person) bringing a lot of these problems into that apartment.”

“Hopefully, after this, she’ll be evicted,” O’Malley said.

He added that officers have been trying to reach the landlord of the building, who lives out of state, to look into evicting other tenants who may be causing problems.

O’Malley said that to help combat the burgeoning drug trafficking and violence issue in Lewiston, an FBI agent with the Safe Streets Task Force will be permanently assigned to Lewiston to assist in the investigation, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

“We’re working on renovating some space so the FBI agent, agents with the ATF and MDEA, and our undercover officer can have a place to work together and share information,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley said the Lewiston Police Department has been “reactive so far, in terms of making arrests, but we’re looking forward to more resources so we can become more proactive in our investigation.”

He added that police “can’t arrest our way out of drug trafficking.”

“We can arrest people for (the) violence that comes with trafficking, but we also need to work on curbing substance abuse issues in the area,” O’Malley said. “That’s where the demand for drugs comes from and that’s what we need to focus on.”

O’Malley said more charges and arrests may be coming later in the week.

