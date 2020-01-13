Lucy Wainwright Roche

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $18 in advance, $23 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche returns to Maine after a well-received set opening for Indigo Girls last fall. This time she’s the headliner and her performance will likely include a number of songs from her 2018 album “Little Beast.” Roche, daughter of musicians Suzzy Roche of The Roches and Loudon Wainwright III, is known for her warm and engaging stage presence.

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

For one night only, Rockland becomes New Orleans with the arrival of singer, writer, composer and trumpet player Shamarr Allen and his band the Underdawgs. Allen draws from jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk, R&B, blues and country to create a fresh, vibrant sound. Allen is highly sought after and his resume of collaborations includes Lenny Kravitz, Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle and Harry Connick Jr.

Albert Lee

7 p.m. Monday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

British guitarist Albert Lee earned the badge of being called a legend ages ago. He’s worked with Emmylou Harris, Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers and Bill Wyman from The Rolling Stones, among several others. Lee also has a significant discography of his own that dates back four decades.

