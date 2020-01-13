AUGUSTA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills will address the Legislature next week in her second State of the State address, where she is expected to highlight her priorities for the current lawmaking session while paying tribute to the state’s bicentennial celebration.

Mills will address the joint convention of the Maine House and Senate at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, her office said Monday.

“We have much to be thankful for as Maine enters its 200th year of statehood. Last year alone, we expanded Medicaid, unveiled a new economic development strategy, and embraced clean, renewable energy to help us create jobs and fight climate change,” Mills said in a prepared statement.

Mills also said Monday the state still has much work to do, and she will highlight her goals to improve access to health insurance for workers and small business owners as well as new efforts to protect the environment and invest in clean energy.

“I look forward to sharing my vision for our state and to setting us on a path of hope and prosperity as we begin our next two hundred years,” Mills said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: