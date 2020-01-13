DOVER, N.H. — Austin White scored 1:23 into overtime as the Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle boys’ hockey team beat Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford 3-2 at Dover Ice Arena on Monday.

Jordan Cantz scored with less than five minutes left in the third period for the Trail Blazers (2–7) to force overtime. He also assisted the winning goal. Hunter Jellison also scored for Windham.

Colby Berren and John Joe Reeve both scored for the Knighthawks. Austin Ledger had 28 saves.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 72, CARRABEC 47: Sullivan Rice had 13 points as the Seahawks (9-2) beat the Cobras (1-11) in Boothbay Harbor.

Hunter Crocker added 12 points and Benjamin Pearce 11 for Boothbay. Nicholas Morley had nine rebounds.

Luke Carey scored 23 points for Carrabec.

BUCKFIELD 51, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 14: Tyler Gammon scored 30 points in the Bucks’ (4-6) win over the Lions (0-8) in South Portland.

Robert Loring added seven points for Buckfield.

Micah LaSalle scored seven points to lead Greater Portland Christian.

WINTHROP 57, DIRIGO 50: Gavin Perkins scored 16 points as the Ramblers (13-0) held on to beat the Cougars (3-8) in Dixfield.

Jevin Smith added 10 points for Winthrop, which led by 16 points before being outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

John Snowman had 12 points and Cote Brown added 10 for Dirigo.

WAYNFLETE 54, TRAIP ACADEMY 28: Dominick Campbell scored 24 points in the Flyers’ (10-1) win over the Rangers (5-5) in Portland.

Campbell hit four 3-pointers for Waynflete. Soloman Levy added 15 points and Jared Johnson had 11.

Frankie Driscoll had 14 points for Traip.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, MT. ARARAT/MORSE/LISBON 0: Taryn Cloutier scored a goal and set up another as the Saints (10-3) shut out the Eagles (6-5-1) in Brunswick.

Cloutier scored the first goal of the game and had a helper on the last, which was scored by Madi Pelletier in the third period.

Emma Roy and West Duffy also had goals for St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester. Bella Webster tallied two assists.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 41, HEBRON 23: Becca Zimmerman and Skye Rogers each had 12 points as the Saints (8-2) beat the Lumberjacks (1-6) in Hebron.

Mia-Angelina Leslie added 11 points for St. Dominic.

Ava Mastroianni had seven points for Hebron.

