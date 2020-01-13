Karaoke Party

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday. Allagash Brewing Company, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, 21-plus. On Facebook.

Allagash Brewing Company is teaming up with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and Flask Lounge to prevent a musical evening starring you! $2 from every Allagash poured will benefit the league who provide temporary care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated and relinquished animals as well as help to find them permanent homes. The karaoke machine will be put through the paces while inner rock stars are unleashed all night long. Show up with your vocal chords and donations ready. Try and convince a friend to join you. Just duet!

Opening Reception: ‘…to unravel the bind’

5-7 p.m. Friday. Institute of Contemporary Art at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, free. meca.edu

The Institute of Contemporary Art’s 2020 faculty triennial features the work of 13 Maine College of Arts faculty members and kicks off with an opening reception on Friday. “…to unravel the bind” runs through March 1 and is curated by Boston art historian Ellen Y. Tani. It includes ceramics, painting, drawing, woodworking, photography, textiles and sculpture.

Larry Cat In Space

3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Southworth Planetarium at University of Southern Maine, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5, $5.50. usm.maine.edu/planet

For some afternoon fun at the super cool Southworth Planetarium, grab the kiddos and go see the full-dome screening of the feline cartoon adventure “Larry Cat In Space.” Larry is a curious cat who takes a voyage to the moon, and assorted challenges and discoveries ensue. Will it all end well for Larry Cat? Purrhaps!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: