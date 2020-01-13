SOUTH PORTLAND — Lindsay Fiorillo made two 3-pointers down the stretch and finished with 16 points as Scarborough rallied in the second half for a 46-44 win over South Portland in a Class AA South girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Scarborough (7-4), which entered the game ranked No. 2 in Class AA South, outscored South Portland 22-12 in the second half. Madison Blanche scored 12 points, including six in the fourth. Kayla Conley, Bella Dickinson and Elisabeth LeFebvre added six points apiece.

Maggie Whitmore led the No. 1 Red Riots (8-3) with 20 points. Hylah Owen and Kaleisha Towle each had eight points, and Ashlee Aceto chipped in with six.

MASSABESIC 54, FALMOUTH 52: Hannah Samson converted a layup with less than a minute remaining, then turned a steal into a go-ahead three-point play as the Mustangs (8-3) rallied past the Yachtsmen (6-5) in Waterboro.

Falmouth led by three prior to Samson’s quick outburst.

Marissa Holt led Massabesic with 20 points. Samson finished with eight.

Sloane Ginevan scored 25 points for Falmouth. Anna Turgeon had 13.

WINDHAM 54, BANGOR 44: Hannah Talon scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, including 7 for 7 from the free-throw line, to help the Eagles (6-4) secure a win over the Rams (5-4) in Windham.

Sarah Talon added 14 points for Windham. Carly Morey hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and Kayla Flanders made another as the Eagles stretched a 22-21 halftime lead to 35-29.

Libby Fleming led Bangor with 16 points.

GREELY 69, WELLS 34: Camille Clement, Chelsea Graiver and Katie Fitzpatrick each scored 15 points, and the Rangers (10-0) extended their winning streak to 48 with a victory over the Warriors (6-3) in Cumberland.

Mollie Obar added 10 points and Brooke Obar scored eight.

Grace Ramsdell led Wells with 18 points. Mallory Aromando finished with 10.

FREEPORT 42, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 27: Rachel Wall and Caroline Smith scored 12 points apiece as the Falcons (7-3) cruised past the Patriots (6-4) in Freeport.

Catriona Gould added six points.

Jordan Grant and Abby Michaud each scored eight points for Gray-New Gloucester.

KENNEBUNK 52, BIDDEFORD 35: Emily Archibald scored 18 points and Isabelle Okwuosa chipped in with 14 for the Rams (8-2) in a win against the Tigers (1-7) in Biddeford.

The Rams, behind eight points from Okwuosa and seven from Archibald, ran out to a 21-11 lead after one quarter, then steadily increased their margin to 44-21 entering the final quarter.

Grace Tardif led Biddeford with seven points.

GORHAM 60, THORNTON ACADEMY 40: Brylee Bishop paced a balanced attack with 14 points as the Rams (5-5) defeated the Golden Trojans (1-9) in Saco.

Anna Nelson got seven of her 11 points in the first quarter as Gorham built a 16-5 lead. Adele Nadeau then opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the margin to 17.

Olivia Michaud added 10 points for Gorham.

Jessica Dow led Thornton with 12 points.

OXFORD HILLS 62, NOBLE 39: Cassidy Dumont scored 15 points as the Vikings (10-1) handled the Knights (6-4) in Paris.

Maggie Hartnett added 14 points, making four 3-pointers, and Julia Colby had 13.

Raegan Kelly paced Noble with 15 points.

EDWARD LITTLE 37, DEERING 30: Chantel Ouellette dropped in 15 points as the Red Eddies (3-8) edged the Rams (0-10) in Portland.

Hannah Chaput added 13 points.

Ella McGowan scored seven points, and Kaylee True-Magee and Madison Alves had six apiece for Deering, which closed to within one in the fourth quarter before Edward Little pulled away.

CHEVERUS 63, LEWISTON 33: Lauren Jordan scored 16 points and Jillian Lizotte added 12, propelling the Stags (8-3) past the Blue Devils (3-7) in Portland.

Madeline Foster had 13 points for the Blue Devils.

LAKE REGION 52, WAYNFLETE 19: Shauna Hancock and Shelby Sheldrick combined for 17 first-half points to start the Lakers (3-6) on their way to a win over the Flyers (0-9) in Naples.

Melissa Mayo finished with 14 points, while Hancock and Sheldrick each had 11 points.

Margaret Ojut led Waynflete with six points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 25: The Seagulls (6-3) used an 18-5 second-quarter advantage, paced by seven points from Summer St. Louis and six from Shani Plante, to open up a 27-7 halftime lead as they defeated the Hawks (5-4) in Hiram.

Plante finished with 15 points and St. Louis had 11. Elise MacNair added 10.

Jalyn Stacey scored seven points for Sacopee Valley.

MT. ARARAT 44, WESTBROOK 40: Kyla Greenleaf scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Eagles (3-6) held off the Blue Blazes (1-9) in Westbrook.

Alexa Eaton tossed in 10 points for Mt. Ararat.

Sara Muka paced Westbrook with 13 points.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 49, MEDOMAK VALLEY 45: Jordan Linscott and MacKenzie Roderick each scored 11 points to pace the Eagles (6-5) to a win over the Panthers (4-7) in South China.

Abby Lash led Medomak with 12 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 52, PINE TREE ACADEMY 20: Angel Huntsmen scored 13 points and Erin Reid had 11 for the Panthers (8-1) in a win over the Breakers (1-8) in Freeport.

Paige Tyson led Pine Tree with seven points.

LAWRENCE 66, NOKOMIS 48: Megan Curtis scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-4) past the Warriors (4-6) in Fairfield.

Deleyni Carr added 12 points.

Nokomis was led by Brianna Townsend with 18 points.

RANGELEY 73, ISLESBORO 4: Olivia Pye scored 15 points as the unbeaten Lakers (11-0) won at home.

Winnie LaRochelle added 13 points, as did Ellah Smith, who made three 3-pointers. Lauren Eastlack had 10 points and eight steals, while Emily Eastlack contributed six points and eight assists.

Sophia Lau and Rylee Sienkiewicz each scored two points for Islesboro (0-6).

HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, YARMOUTH 0: Bella Schifano netted five goals and added an assist as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (9-2-1) beat Yarmouth/Freeport (6-9) at the Troubh Ice Arena.

Koto Yamada contributed two goals and three assists, and Sophia Cook and Delaney Whitten got a goal apiece. Josie Boeschenstein and Annie Guimond each had two assists.

Katherine Blackburn made 11 saves for the shutout.

Allison Perrotta stopped 59 shots for Yarmouth/Freeport.

LEWISTON 3, FALMOUTH 0: Alyssa Marcoux, Bailee St. Hilaire and Paige Pomerleau scored as the Blue Devils (12-0) defeated the Yachtsmen (3-10) at Family Ice Center.

Lewiston had a 55-3 advantage in shots on goal.

ST. DOM’S 6, GREELY 0: Taryn Cloutier, West Duffy and Maddie Pelletier each tallied a pair of goals to lead St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (9-3) to a win over Greely (3-9-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Pelletier also collected two assists.

