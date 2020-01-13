Arrests

1/9 at 1:26 p.m. Christin Parmenter, 31, of Lancaster Street, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating bail condition of release.

1/11 at 9:23 a.m. Kaylee Lussier, 20, of West Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Maine Mall Road, South Portland, by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a warrant.

1/11 at 11:43 a.m. Bryan Clukey, 45, of Bradford Lane, was arrested on Bradford Lane by Officer Daniel Donovan on a warrant.

1/11 at 9:10 p.m. Alexander Humphreys, 31, of Seavey Landing Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked for OUI, violating bail condition of release, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating under the influence (alcohol).

1/12 at 1:52 a.m. Todd Tilley, 58, of Norway Road, Waterford, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

Summonses

1/6 at 2:24 p.m. Desmond Babbidge, 22, of Roberts Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Spring Street by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/6 at 2:34 p.m. Gaylor Njangwe, 32, of Payne Road, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway and U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Scott Vaughan on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/9 at 4:16 p.m. Francisco Bumba, 32, of Chestnut Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/10 at 6:27 a.m. Jessica Snow, 35, of Main Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/10 at 7:53 a.m. Alexa Marie Goodine, 19, of Cemetery Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Haigis Parkway and Ingallsides Drive on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/12 at 12:14 p.m. Herman Thompson, 48, of Diner Drive, was issued a summons on Harlow Street and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

1/6 at 12:38 a.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

1/6 at 9:18 p.m. Structure fire on Campus Drive.

1/7 at 6:26 a.m. Alarm call on Snowberry Drive.

1/7 at 2:53 p.m. Assist Saco.

1/8 at 8:51 a.m. Assist public on Ashley Drive.

1/8 at 12:56 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/9 at 7:45 a.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

1/9 at 8:08 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

1/9 at 5:39 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/9 at 6:44 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/10 at 10:40 a.m. Alarms sounding on Honeysuckle Lane.

1/10 at 12:53 p.m. Assist South Portland.

1/10 at 3:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/10 at 11:16 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/10 at 11:34 p.m. Alarm call on Diner Drive.

1/11 at 10:22 p.m. Alarm call on Fourth Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

1/12 at 1:04 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/12 at 6:07 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Jan. 6-12.

