TENNIS

Smoke haze and poor air quality from wild fires temporarily suspended practice sessions for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Tennis Australia said in a statement it hoped to get the qualifying tournament underway later Tuesday and that conditions onsite were improving and were being constantly monitored.

• Former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will have no further preparation before her final career appearance at the Australian Open after withdrawing Monday from the traditional warm-up tournament at Kooyong.

The 29-year-old Dane has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, where in 2018 she won her only Grand Slam title.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Iván Nova, keeping the right-hander in the AL Central after he spent last season with the Chicago White Sox.

Nova, who turned 33 on Sunday, went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts. He is 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.

n Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.

TRACK AND FIELD

DOPING: The corruption trial involving the former president of track and field’s governing body was suspended shortly after it began. Lamine Diack, the former head of the IAAF, has been charged with far-reaching corruption and doping cover-ups.

At the opening of the hearing, the prosecution asked that the two-week trial be delayed to weigh new evidence received from Senegal, where Diack was born. His son, Papa Massata Diack, also charged in the case, lives in Senegal, shielded from an international arrest warrant issued by France.

SOCCER

COACHING CHANGE: Barcelona made a rare coaching change midway through the season, replacing Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién.

