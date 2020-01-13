ON SALE NOW
Susan Werner, Jan. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Livingston Taylor with Kerri Powers, Jan. 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Greensky Bluegrass, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
We Banjo 3, Jan. 24. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30. auramaine.com
Murcielago, Jan. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com
Calexico and Iron & Wine, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
We Were Promised Jetpacks, Feb. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $19 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Max Creek, Feb. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Reid Genauer, Feb. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Citizen Cope, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Twiddle, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $29 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Soul Asylum, Feb. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Marc Maron, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $49 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
JigJam, Feb. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Drive-By Truckers, Feb. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Kamasi Washington, Feb. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $45 reserved seating. portcitymusichall.com
And That’s Why We Drink, Feb. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $30 seated general admission, $60 preferred seating general admission with meet and greet. portcitymusichall.com
Della Mae, Feb. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Bear Hands, March 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Kane Brown, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland $39.75 to $79.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Artie Lange, March. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Bait Bag, March 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, $15 all venue pass. portcitymusichall.com
The Soul Rebels, March 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Subtronics, March 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Skillet, March 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $32 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Against Me, March 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Bonnie Prince Billy and Jonathan Richman, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Postmodern Jukebox, March 14. State Theatre, Portland,$30 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Lez Zeppelin, March 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $40 preferred seating. $70 VIP meet & greet. portcitymusichall.com
Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Beach Boys, March 27. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather, March 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Deafheaven, March 29. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Walk Off the Earth, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Caamp, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Melissa Etheridge, April 9. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
Delta Rae, April 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $54.75 to $124.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com
Tennis, April 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com
Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Lewis Black, April 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $65. waterfrontconcerts.com
JoJo Siwa, May 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com
AJR, May 13. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.75 to $59.50. crossarenaportland.com
Cody Johnson, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Nada Surf, May 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, $29.50 to $500. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kiss, Sept. 3. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, $39.95 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com
