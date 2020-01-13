Arrests

No arrests were reported between Jan. 7-12.

Summonses

1/7 at 1:03 a.m. Michael Sawyer, 26, of Minot Hill Road, Minot, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/7 at 4:07 p.m. Alexander Snowman, 24, of Pomerleau Lane, Jay, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Meadow Road on a charge of failure to notify a law enforcement officer of a firearm inside a vehicle.

1/8 at 2:34 p.m. Annmarie Pruner, 42, of Jordan Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Mark McDonald on Monument Place on charges of theft and violation of condition of release.

1/10 at 9:55 p.m. Three people were issued summonses by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Augusta Road on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor: Jared Harper, 18, of Farrin Street, Bath; John Coyne, 19, of Bluff Road, Bath; and Lucas Groat, 18, of Pinehurst Drive, West Bath.

1/11 at 2:14 p.m. Madilin Pagliarulo, 23, of Pine Ledge Drive, Wells, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/12 at 1:36 p.m. Terra-Leigh Getchell, 34, of Route 202, Winthrop, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Meadow Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/12 at 9:16 p.m. Thomas Davison, 19, of Cathance Road, was issued a summons by Officer Cheryl Holmes on Bradley Pond Road on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Fire calls

1/7 at 10:42 a.m. Smoke investigation on Republic Avenue.

1/7 at 6:41 p.m. Structure fire on Jersey Circle.

1/8 at 9:46 a.m. Fire alarm in Pejepscot Village.

1/8 at 10:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Can-Am Drive.

1/11 at 9:40 a.m. Animal problem on Gray Fox Lane.

1/11 at 10:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.

1/12 at 10:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Franklin Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Jan. 6-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: