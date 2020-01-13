Logan Bagshaw, Greely boys’ basketball: The senior guard helped the Rangers to two big wins, setting a school record in the process. He had 45 points, setting the school record for career 3-pointers (154), in a 76-68 win over Gray-New Gloucester, then scored 20 in a 55-48 win over Wells.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus girls’ indoor track: A junior, Bossong won the 400-meter run at the Dartmouth Relays by more than three seconds in a time of 57.16.

Josh Bradford, Falmouth boys’ indoor track: A senior shot putter, Bradford won the Dartmouth Relays with a toss of 61 feet, 2.25 inches. That throw is the best high school mark in the country so far this season.

Ryan Crockett, Old Orchard Beach boys’ basketball: The junior guard averaged 34.3 points a game as the Seagulls went 2-1. He had 35 in a 71-49 win over Richmond, 34 in a 54-44 loss to Cape Elizabeth and 34 in an 81-56 win over Sacopee Valley.

Sean Maguire, Marshwood boys’ Alpine skiing: A junior, Maguire won an SMAA slalom race at Shawnee Peak with a combined two-run time more than 11 seconds faster than anyone else in a field of 57, leading the Hawks to victory in a five-school meet. Earlier in the week, Maguire won an SMAA giant slalom race at Shawnee over a field of 69.

Lucy Medd, Portland girls’ Nordic skiing: A senior, Medd placed third among a field of 114 to help Portland High win the Roy Varney Hornet Classic in Turner by three points over Mt. Blue of Farmington.

Hannah Talon, Windham girls’ basketball: The senior guard helped the Eagles win three games last week, averaging 15 points a game. She had 17 in a 48-37 win over Cheverus, then added 15, including nine in the decisive fourth quarter, of a 54-44 win over Bangor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »