YARMOUTH — Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., will hold a talk featuring New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ross Greene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Greene is a clinical psychologist and has written several books including, “The Explosive Child,” and “Raising Human Beings.” Greene will discuss his work and give tips about how to nurture the best qualities of human nature. The event is free and open to the public and is aimed at parents and teachers. Call 846-4763 for more information.
