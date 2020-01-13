Arrests

1/10 at 3:37 p.m. Thomas V. Noonan IV, 18, of Rock Ridge Run, Cumberland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steven Crocker on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating conditions of release.

1/11 at 4:16 p.m. Jospeh L. Bernatche, 62, of Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/9 at 10:32 p.m. Korey Brian Money, 27, of Neptune Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

1/6 at 5:49 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/6 at 7:18 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/6 at 8:19 a.m. Accident on Sea Meadows Lane.

1/6 at 12:06 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/6 at 1:21 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/7 at 8:06 a.m. Accident on West Elm Street.

1/7 at 2:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cumberland Street.

1/9 at 8:01 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/9 at 3:14 p.m. Accident on Cousins Street.

1/10 at 6:20 p.m. Accident on Ledge Road.

1/12 at 1:53 p.m. Assist Freeport.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls between Jan. 6-12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: