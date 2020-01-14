WESTBROOK — The three pals who own The Mills Barbershop hope to immerse their new business – a traditional barbershop with a “modern twist” – in the community.

Located at 28 Stroudwater St. in the same building as Westbrook Redemption, The Mills Barbershop is owned and operated by Adam Currier, Ethan McCoubrey and Ben Marshall. It’s a relaxed and friendly place, as evidenced by the common presence of Perry, the shop bulldog, who sits near customers in the barbers’ chairs while the barbers cut and chat.

“We all really mesh together well. We all work really well together and bring something to the table. Ethan is younger and has a younger crowd, while Adam is a veteran and is just an all-around good guy. I work really well with kids myself,” said co-owner Adam Currier.

The trio were working together at another barbershop when Currier and McCoubrey, a Westbrook High School graduate, decided it was a good time to take action on their mutual dream of opening their own shop. Marshall got on board and they opened the The Mills on New Year’s Day.

“This whole thing is really awesome,” Marshall said. “It is what people aspire for, being able to work with your friends. I’ve had jobs in the past, but you know what they say, if you love your job it’s like you never have to work, and I really don’t feel like I’m working.”

The Mills joins four other barbershops in Westbrook.

Marshall said their goal in starting the shop was to provide traditional barber services with a “modern twist.”

“We wanted to incorporate some of the city’s blue-collar history, too, which is how we came up with (the name) The Mills,” Currier said.

The walls are decorated with rusted gears and old photos, but there’s also a flatscreen TV, bright lighting and leather seating.

“It is a classic barbershop, but really nice, not an old-time shop,” City Administrator Jerre Bryant said. “It’s in a row of vacant shops at that location, and we’d really like to see some more businesses fill in those other spaces as well. It’s a great location.”

Now that they’ve had a successful opening, their next step is to “just immerse ourselves in the community,” Currier said.

“We are planning a lot of events and things, so there will be a lot for people to keep their eyes out for. Community outreach is really important to us,” he said.

While nothing is planned and the shop is looking at necessary permits, they know they want to host a number of charitable events and programs to offer people in need free haircuts.

The shop offers men’s cuts, shaves, beard trim and fades. A men’s regular runs for $30, $35 for a fade and an additional $10 for a beard trim. There are special prices for children’s cuts. Shop hours are 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The shop aims to be appointment-based, but are open to walk-ins.

The Mills Barbershop is located at 28 Stroudwater St., in the same building as Westbrook Redemption and Mullen’s Driving School. Chance Viles / American Journal

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: