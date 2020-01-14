PORTLAND — St. Peter Parish in Portland will hold a dinner, live auction and dance Saturday, Jan. 18, to benefit the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry and the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen.
The fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Guild Hall, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St.
The event will also feature a dueling pianos show by Jim Ciampi and Seth Holbrook.
Tickets are $30.
For more information, contact J. Ciampi Events at 712-9205 or email [email protected] or the pastoral center at 773-7746 or [email protected].
