PORTLAND — St. Peter Parish in Portland will hold a dinner, live auction and dance Saturday, Jan. 18, to benefit the Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry and the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen.

The fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Guild Hall, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St.

The event will also feature a dueling pianos show by Jim Ciampi and Seth Holbrook.

Tickets are $30.

For more information, contact J. Ciampi Events at 712-9205 or email [email protected] or the pastoral center at 773-7746 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: