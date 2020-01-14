PROMOTIONS

Bernstein Shur announced four new shareholders:

Ann Freeman is a member of the firm’s labor and employment and municipal and governmental services practice groups. She lives in Portland.

Sara Hellstedt is a member of the labor and employment and workplace and campus independent investigations and consulting practice groups. She lives in North Yarmouth.

Lindsay Leone, of Cape Elizabeth, is a member of the energy and commercial and governmental finance practice groups.

Adam Prescott, of Scarborough, is a member of the business restructuring and insolvency practice group.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Attorney Hawley Strait was elected to the board of directors for Bernstein Shur.

Strait, of Yarmouth, is a shareholder in the firm’s Portland office and a member of the real estate practice group.

“Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous