Arrests

1/4 at 1:23 a.m. Ikran Abdi, 19, of Pinewood Drive, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Pinewood Drive on a charge of assault.

1/4 at 11:29 p.m. Cody Chadwick, 27, of Columbia Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/6 at 12:20 a.m. Daniel Dearborn, 46, of Overlook Circle, Limerick, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/2 at 12:07 a.m. William Fields, 55, of West Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Skillin Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/5 at 3:16 p.m. Katrina Patterson, 33, of Roosevelt Trail, Naples, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating after registration was suspended, failure to register a vehicle and operating after suspension.

Fire calls

12/31 at 3:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Cumberland Service Plaza.

1/1 at 5:10 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Woodside Drive.

1/2 at 7:57 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Grove Street.

1/2 at 11:48 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Foreside Road.

1/8 at 8:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from Dec. 31 to Jan. 8.

