With all of the controversy during the past two years about Central Maine Power overcharging its customers and all of the investigations into the issues that supposedly caused the problems, what good did it do? When it is all said and done, the Maine Public Utilities Commission always sides with CMP. They always have.

CMP has said that, starting this month, everyone’s electric bill will be less by just over $9 (because the new standard offer rate is lower). But they want a rate increase. No doubt, the PUC will give it to them.

I never got any of my money back or credited. Did you?

Lindley Deering

Raymond

