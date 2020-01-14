Several war powers resolutions are circling the House and Senate to rein in a crazy man in the White House.

The U.S. had no business assassinating Qassem Soleimani. This is a war crime. Being a “nation of laws” where we have “trial by jury,” and “innocent until proven guilty,” there is never a justification to kill people. Especially leaders of other countries. Especially with drones.

War hawks and now President Trump have been relentlessly provoking Iran. Unless you and I contact our representative and put a stop to Trump’s wars of aggression, millions more people in the Middle East will suffer.

The U.S. sets many records: We are the world’s largest arms dealer. We spend the most on war. We have the most weapons of mass destruction and the most military bases in other countries. We spy on all our citizens and the world at large. We regularly use this massive apparatus to make the wealthy of our nation even richer. And still, we have the highest per capita prison population, with millions in poverty, without education or health care. I’m ashamed.

Our power and wealth have been squandered. We could have used our strength to create world peace, a sustainable planet and a fair society. It is not too late. We need to be strong and clear. Support Sen. Bernie Sanders and Reps. Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar with legislation that would bar any Pentagon funding for “military force in or against Iran.”

Jim Merkel

Belfast

