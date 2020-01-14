As the Maine Legislature begins its 2020 session, the good news is that a budget surplus of almost $120 million will be available to lawmakers. I for one am glad we have a House of Representatives with a Democratic majority led by Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport working for us in Augusta, as I trust them to use the funds wisely.

Sara has demonstrated a knack for reaching across the aisle to bring people from both parties together to pass legislation for the benefit of all Mainers. When then-Gov. Paul LePage vetoed her bill to address the opioid crisis, Sara worked to bring Democrats, Republicans and independents together to override that veto. She also sponsored new legislation that provided property tax relief for hardworking Mainers.

Sara has pledged to listen to suggestions from all legislators on how to invest the surplus money wisely, and she joins many in putting better health care high on the priority list. This includes curbing the price of prescription drugs and expanding access to medical care at reduced costs.

The hope is that Sara Gideon will be the Democratic choice to oppose Sen. Susan Collins in the race for U.S. Senate in the fall. We can certainly use her skills representing the people of Maine in Washington!

Linda Snow McLoon

Portland

