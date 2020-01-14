I have eight grandchildren and I can’t believe that my granddaughters will still have to fight for equal pay when doing jobs similar to ones performed by men.
It seems that women will always have to fight for this equality.
I marched in the first D.C. march in 2017, Portland last year and I will be a marshal this year in Portland. I will continue to support my granddaughters at these marches as long as my knees will allow me.
See you in Portland on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine!
Barry Carlino
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Jan. 15-22
-
The Forecaster
Benefit planned for food pantry, soup kitchen
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Foreign policy follies
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Despite much-touted inquiry, PUC sides with CMP
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 14
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.