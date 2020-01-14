I have eight grandchildren and I can’t believe that my granddaughters will still have to fight for equal pay when doing jobs similar to ones performed by men.

It seems that women will always have to fight for this equality.

I marched in the first D.C. march in 2017, Portland last year and I will be a marshal this year in Portland. I will continue to support my granddaughters at these marches as long as my knees will allow me.

See you in Portland on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine!

Barry Carlino

Wells

