This time of year, pickup trucks with snowplows on the front are everywhere. No special license or training is required to own and operate one.

It is not uncommon to see one coming toward you with the plow blade over the centerline, forcing oncoming traffic to move over out of their way. With so many of these on our roads, I think training and special licensing are needed, just like motorcycles or large trucks require.

Angelo Quatrano

South Portland

