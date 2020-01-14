This time of year, pickup trucks with snowplows on the front are everywhere. No special license or training is required to own and operate one.
It is not uncommon to see one coming toward you with the plow blade over the centerline, forcing oncoming traffic to move over out of their way. With so many of these on our roads, I think training and special licensing are needed, just like motorcycles or large trucks require.
Angelo Quatrano
South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles