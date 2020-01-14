A New Hampshire man was charged Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child after Maine State Police found him passed out in his car.
In a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page, troopers said they were called to a parking lot on Route 202 in Lebanon around 8:50 a.m. to investigate a report of a man who appeared to be in his car and unresponsive. The caller told police that there was a child inside the vehicle.
Troopers said the man appeared to have suffered an overdose, but as they prepared to administer Narcan, 34-year-old Christopher Dube of Rochester, New Hampshire, woke up. The troopers said an 18-month-old child was in the vehicle with him.
Dube was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a schedule drug (heroin/fentanyl). He was transported to the York County Jail where he was being held on $500 cash bail.
Maine State Police also contacted the New Hampshire Department of Children and Youth Services, which responded and placed the child in the care of a family member.
