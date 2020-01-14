Merrymeeting Adult Education, in partnership with Midcoast Community Alliance, will host a free Skate & Learn information night on Jan. 21 for those interested in learning more about finishing a high school diploma, preparing to take the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET, formerly GED), and going to college or entering the workforce.

“We are very excited to partner with Merrymeeting to create new opportunities for local residents to achieve their goals,” Jamie Dorr, MCA executive director said in a news release. “This is a flexible and accommodating path to accomplish something that some may have felt was previously out of reach, which capitalizes on a person’s strengths and provides additional supports where needed.”

The event will be led by local skater and educator Bobby Gray and Merrymeeting Adult Ed director Allen Lampert, with support from Merrymeeting and MCA staff from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skate Park, 4 Old Brunswick Road.

According to the release, opportunities like Skate & Learn moves adult education out of the traditional classroom and into environments where adult learners are already active and involved members of a community.

“We can hang out our shingle and hope people come to our building – whether it’s at a high school for evening learning labs or a free-standing center like the one Merrymeeting has in Topsham,” Lampert said. “Or we can bring our educational programs to places where adults already feel comfortable spending time.”

Attendees are invited to stay after the session for a night of free skating and will receive an additional free session pass to be used at a later date. Incentives are available for those who do not skate, as well. A light dinner will be served. Text or call (207) 443-6856 to RSVP.

