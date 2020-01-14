NORTH YARMOUTH — Two residents are running for the Select Board seat vacated last October by Anne Graham.
Austin Harrell of Gray Road and former selectman Paul Napolitano of Mill Ridge Road turned in nomination papers by the Jan. 2 deadline.
The election will be held Tuesday, March 3, in concert with the presidential primary election.
The remainder of the three-year term ends June 30, 2022.
