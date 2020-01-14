WOOLWICH – Bradley W. Hewe, 65, of Woolwich died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Rockland Feb. 18, 1954. He grew up in the small coastal town of Clark Island.

As a young man Bradley moved to Bath to work at Bath Iron Works. While in Bath he met and married his wife Lasca Burton Hewes. Later Bradley followed his passion for photography. In 1984 Bradley, with the support of his wife, founded the business Kennebec Camera and Darkroom in Bath. The business operated successfully for many years.

Bradley was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making beautiful original creations. He had a strong interest in Harley Davidson motorcycles in which he rode for many years.

He is survived by his wife Lasca Burton Hewes of Woolwich; a daughter Jade Hewes Drake and her husband Chip of Woolwich; and a grandson Bradley Drake of Woolwich.

A private celebration of life will be held for immediate family at a later date.

