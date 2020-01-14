WISCASSET – Holly Marie Keith, 58, of Wiscasset, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 surrounded by family and friends, due to liver disease brought on by Crohn’s Disease at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. Holly was born on March 21, 1961 in Bath to John and Donna Layton.

She was living in Wiscasset but spent many years living in Virginia. Holly graduated from Morse High School, class of 1978. She loved crafting, especially plastic canvas. One of Holly’s favorite activities was going on rides with members of the Bath American Legion Riders. As she got sicker, her American Legion friends were ALWAYS lending support until the very end. She enjoyed going to races at the Wiscasset Speedway. Holly will always be remembered for her award winning smile that could brighten any room.

Holly was predeceased in death by her mother, Donna Layton and her puppy “Little Man’.

She is survived by her soulmate and longtime love, John Pinkham Jr.; daughters Brandy, Elizabeth and her husband Drew, sons Joe and his wife Samantha, Dusten and his wife Laura; father, John Layton and Alice Merry; grandchildren, Zell, Emily, Scott, Joey, Eric, Charlotte, Henley; Holly also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends whose love and support has kept her fighting for so long. She also leaves behind “Harley” and “Teddy”, two dogs that are missing her dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the American Legion in Bath on Congress Avenue from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made in her name to:

Crohn’s & Colitis

Foundation

200 Congress Ave.

Bath, ME 04530

www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

American Legion

Riders Post 21

200 Congress Ave.

Bath, ME 04530

where the donations are to help pay for final expenses for Holly

