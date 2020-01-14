SANFORD – Louisiana T. Veilleux 88, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine.

She was born on February 1, 1931 the daughter of Arthur and Simone (Ferland) Marcotte in Sanford where she attended local schools and was a lifelong resident.

She married Maurice Veilleux on October 7, 1950. Together they worked very hard and built their house on Route 4, providing a loving home for their children. Her children have great memories of their mother singing in the kitchen which would turn into their parents dancing in the living room.

Louise was a devoted Catholic and also a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

She was a dedicated worker and was employed by Eastern Plastics and Sprague Electric.

Louise enjoyed baking for her family, going to Foxwoods, playing bingo and loved to travel. She and her husband especially enjoyed spending time with their dear friends who were considered family, Andy and Edith Carlin. Andy would always “chauffer” on whatever adventure they were embarking on.

Family was extremely important to Louise. She was a caring mother and grandmother who always wanted her loved ones to be happy. In her early years Louise enjoyed playing cards (pennies) with her sisters, Florence and Irene, their husbands, Nel and Norman, her Uncle Flo, her mother and Maurice.

Louise was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years Maurice “Moe” Veilleux (2011) and her son Daniel Veilleux (2008).

Survivors include her son Gary Veilleux of Sanford, her daughter Pauline Provencher and her husband David of Sanford, her son Michael Veilleux and his wife Michelle of Springvale, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, her sister Irene Dumont and brother in-law Norman of CA. as well as many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St. Springvale with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their outstanding care and compassion.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

