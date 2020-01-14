LEWISTON – Muriel Y. Davis, 91, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on May 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Raoul and Mary Louise (Ouellette) Guerette.

She grew up in Auburn and attended local schools. Shortly thereafter, she met her love, Conrad Davis, Sr., and joined together in marriage. They quickly started a family together and settled in Lisbon on Route 196, when little did they know, they were establishing a Homestead for generations to come of the Davis Family. During that time, Muriel stayed at home and was devoted to her family. She always was a woman of deep faith throughout her entire life. She was devoted to God and prayed faithfully. She was a member at Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls and a former member of St. Anne’s Church in Lisbon.

After her husband retired, they relocated to Boca Raton, Fla. and made many memories there. When Conrad Sr. passed away, she remained in Florida for many years, but eventually came back to Maine when her granddaughter, Nicole, became very ill. She resided at Montello Heights in Lewiston where she was so happy with all the other residents along with all of the staff. Her years at the “Heights” were full of happiness, fun, and never ending love. She quickly became known as the “Candy Lady” and became an unofficial ambassador wherein every new resident that joined the Montello Heights Community was always greeted with a homemade box of chocolates.

Muriel will always be remembered for her love of candy making, cooking, playing bingo at the “Heights”, spending summers in Old Orchard Beach, feasting on her favorite lobster roll at the Chickadee Restaurant, traveling extensively with her husband, but most importantly, spending time with her family. She truly was a matriarch. She adored her grandchildren and was so proud of them. She will be sadly missed by so many.

She is survived by her son, Conrad Davis, II and his companion Linda Gelinas of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Lyndsey Davis of Lisbon, Christopher Davis of Lewiston, Kelly Stevenson and her husband Kevin of Lexington, S.C., Alexandra Davis of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Nicole’s husband, Jeffrey Marquis of Lewiston. She also leaves behind her two stepgrandchildren, Trudy and Cyndi Gagne and their children. Additionally, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Bentley Bosse, Caleb Stevenson, and Dylan Stevenson. Also, her brother, Normand Guerette and his wife Mary Jane of Auburn, her sister-in-law, Irene Coady and her husband Jack of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews along with their children.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Conrad Davis, Sr.; her grandson, Paul Davis, her granddaughter, Nicole Davis-Marquis; her son Rodney Davis; her sisters, Carmen and Lucille Guerette, and her brother Robert Guerette; as well as her Mom and Dad. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at The Fortin Group/Auburn on Friday Jan. 17, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave. Lisbon Falls. Interment will take place privately at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Lisbon in the spring. T Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Muriel’s honor to:

St. Dom’s Scholarship Fund

c/o the Advancement Dept.

121 Gracelawn Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210 or:

St Mary’s/d’Youville Pavilion

c/o the Foundation Office

P.O. Box 7291

Lewiston, ME 04243-7291



