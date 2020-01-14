FREEPORT – Roberta E. Prince Farmer, 85, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 with her family by her side. Roberta was born in Brunswick on Nov. 4, 1934, the daughter of Irving and Ruth Little Prince.

She worked as a cook for many years at the Freeport Nursing Home and Family Focus Day Care until she retired at the age of 78.

She is survived by her husband Phillip Farmer; daughters Dawn Spearrin and her husband Bill, Carrie Marthia and her husband Bob, her sons Barry and Aubrey Farmer, and a stepdaughter Dawn Joy; her grandchildren Ashley and Samantha Farmer, Nichole and Zachary DeHahn, Kaleb and Jacob Farmer, Cresten, Beth and Avery Farmer, and Jeff, Samantha and Logan Joy; great-grandchildren Adriana, Ethan, Noah and Carter; sister Barbara Knedler, brother Hartwell Prince; and many nieces and nephews who she was very close to.

A funeral service will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick on Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. Spring interment will be at Burr Cemetery, Freeport. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

