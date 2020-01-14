BIDDEFORD – Rose A. Gosselin, 100, of Biddeford, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1920 in St. Jacques LeMajeur, Canada, daughter of the late Adelaid and Rose Anna (Dubois) Gosselin. Rose came to the Biddeford area in 1926, and was educated locally, attending Biddeford public schools. Following her high school graduation, she attended Gray’s Business College in Portland and obtained an associate degree. She went on to work as an office manager and bookkeeper for 40 years with Mitchell and Bruce Shoe Company, retiring in 1982. Rose enjoyed reading, sewing, and tending to gardens and houseplants. She loved all animals, especially cats. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Prayer Group, the Third Order of St. Francis and Cursillistas and Opus Sanctorum Angelorum. Rose is survived by her sister, Helen Dussault, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 10 siblings; Elizabeth Belanger, Adrienne Brunelle, Sr. Bernadette Gosselin, Marie Reine Giguere, Sr. Theresa Gosselin, Raymond Gosselin, Fernande Guay, Lina Fortier, Laurette Perry and Angeline Gosselin. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm Street in Biddeford followed by a burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the AnimalWelfare Society,P.O. Box 43,West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous