SACO – Theresa Marie Stickles, 94 passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Southern Maine Healthcare with her loving family by her side.

Born on June 2, 1925, in Biddeford, to John and Georgianna (Lachance) Bissonnette. She was educated in the Biddeford schools until sixth grade when she had to quit school to go to work for her family.

On Feb. 24, 1955 she married Robert W. Stickles, Sr. they were married for 62 years together until his death on April 28, 2017.

Theresa worked at Keslin Shoe, Bruce Shoe, Harold Cut-Rate, and Gladys Ruben for 31 years. She loved working for Gladys, whom she called the Queen. With all these jobs she was able to raise and be at home with her three children. Theresa was a hard worker and had a big heart. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, watching the Red Sox, and working at the Cascade Flea Market in the summer.

Theresa is the last of the sixteen Bissonnette siblings. She was the one who everyone counted on. She loved gathering with family to play cards, make puzzles, make crafts, and make bracelets for friends and family. Grandma loved being at every sporting event for her children and continued with her grandsons. She enjoyed every moment that she had with all her grandkids. We all will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and fifteen siblings: Roland, Ledonia, Rene, Lionel, Renald, Raoul, Aldea, Pauline, Yuonne, Noella, Gertrude, and four siblings who died at birth Omer, Jeand’arc, Theophile and Baby.

She is survived by her two sons Ernest Stickles and wife Joyce of Biddeford, and Robert Stickles Jr and wife Elaine of Biddeford, and daughter Mary Ann Martin and husband Roger of Saco. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Celina Stickles, Michelle Thibodeau, Bryan Fleurant, Jennie Langevin, Randy Stickles, Jordan Stickles, Keil Martin, Kory Martin, and ten great-grandchildren, Curtis, Lexi, Grace, Andrew, Riley, Kaden, Logan, Arianna, Justin and Knight.

Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews, and two sister-in-laws, Arland Coleman, and Camilla Bissonnette. The family would like to thank Seal Rock Health Care, especially to Donna, Carol, Gail, Ilene, Greg, and Tyler who cared and loved our mom. We would also like to thank Southern Maine Health Care SCI Unit, Dawna, Liz, Chris, Hannah, and Rose for their excellent care given to our mom. We will be forever grateful to you all.

Family and friends may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1-3 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in her memory to the: Saco Food Pantry

PO Box 246

Saco, ME. 04072 or to:

The Thornton Academy

Fund, Athletics

438 Main St.

Saco, ME. 04072

