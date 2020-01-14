Arrests

1/7 at 12:10 a.m. Mzaliwa Kaluta, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant.

1/7 at 8:42 a.m. Yomar Rosado-Albaladejo, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Clifton Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of assault on a police officer, criminal threatening and violation of conditional release.

1/7 at 2:22 p.m. Gary W. Gaskell, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Michael Galietta on a charge of forgery.

1/7 at 3:48 p.m. Christin E. Paramenter, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant.

1/7 at 5:12 p.m. John H. Crocker, 52, of Wells, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/7 at 10:16 p.m. Jennifer M. Allard, 39, of Sanford, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/7 at 11:11 p.m. Nathaniel A. Fitzpatrick, 23 of Portland, was arrested on Patton Court by Officer Craig Knight on an outstanding warrant.

1/8 at 12:16 a.m. Celia K. Tuttle, 32, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of operating with a suspended license and trafficking in prison contraband.

1/8 at 2:35 p.m. Hsi Chou, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Craig Knight on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

1/8 at 4:23 p.m. Rusty Daniels Swift, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/8 at 4:53 p.m. Micah Smart, 36, of Saco, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

1/8 at 11:34 p.m. Donald G. Shead, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Mark Mitchell on an outstanding warrant.

1/9 at 8 p.m. Baylen D. Johnson, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Theodor Ehmer on an outstanding warrant.

1/10 at 5:55 a.m. Amah W. Keyo, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Craig Knight on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/10 at 7 a.m. Adam J. Novit, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/10 at 11:39 a.m. Adam J. Baker, 39, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/10 at 12:15 p.m. Chad M. Doody, 39, of Windham, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brian Rollind on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

1/10 at 1:45 p.m. Paulino Antonio, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michelle Cote on charges of illegal attachment of plates and operating without a license.

1/10 at 2:59 p.m. Aubrey Elizabeth Gillis, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of operating after suspension.

1/10 at 4:59 p.m. Nichele Roakes, 51, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/10 at 5:37 p.m. Monique Sockabasin, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Kyle Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

1/10 at 5:54 p.m. Jessica L. Snow, 35, of Saco, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Davis Schertz on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/10 at 6:30 p.m. Courtney D. Abbott, 36, of Falmouth, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Sean Hurley on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

1/10 at 10:30 p.m. Jamie W. Little, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Eric Johnson on two counts of unlawful possession on scheduled drugs.

1/10 at 10:30 p.m. El Shadi Ngandu, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant.

1/11 at 1:30 a.m. Dylan Maxwell Stevens, 24, of Oakland, was arrested on Dana Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/11 at 3:08 a.m. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on charges of operating while under the influence and two counts of violation of conditional release.

1/11 at 8:38 a.m. Robert Allen Young, 28, of Windham, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Mark Keller on charges of assault, robbery and violation of conditional release.

1/11 at 9:44 a.m. James R. Egan, 63, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of public drinking.

1/11 at 12:20 p.m. Steven R. Bennett, 53, of Biddeford, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/11 at 5:07 p.m. Maria Castillo Martinez, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating without a license.

1/11 at 5:58 p.m. David Wayne, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Sean Hurley on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/12 at 12:12 a.m. Conor Michael McBriety, 29, of Bath, was arrested on Taylor Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of violation of conditional release.

1/12 at 2:37 a.m. Jill C. Cote, 40, of Richmond, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/12 at 3:03 a.m. Robert F. Ganley, 26, of Massachusetts, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident.

1/12 at 11:52 a.m. James M. Petterson, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of harassment.

1/12 at 2:03 p.m. Alia T. Page, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/12 at 5:05 p.m. Candace M. Johnson, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Ray Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on charges of criminal mischief and reckless conduct.

1/12 at 8:16 p.m. Ronald Jordan, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Curran Huff on three outstanding warrants.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: