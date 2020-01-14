AUGUSTA — A task force is recommending major changes to the controversial 40-year-old settlement between Maine and tribal governments to grant — or restore — broader authority to tribes on issues including taxes, gambling and fishing.

The recommendations and 200-plus pages of supporting documents are the latest attempt to change the landmark law that was supposed to resolve tribes’ legal land claims against the state but has, instead, spurred decades of tensions, lawsuits and political fighting.

After meeting for more than six months, the task force produced a report that would restore some of the sovereignty that leaders of Maine’s four federally recognized tribes contend was taken from them by the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act.

Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation acknowledged Maine’s tribal leaders were initially skeptical, having participated in multiple previous groups studying a settlement that he described as “an utter failure.” But Francis said the recommendations, if implemented by the Legislature, have “the potential for tremendous impacts on some highly disadvantaged people and some very proud governments.”

“We are pleased with the results of the task force,” Francis told members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which is charged with crafting any legislation based on the report. “The recommendations being presented today are not perfect, but they will begin a foundation on which we can begin the work that should have been started 40 years ago.”

The group’s 22 recommendations include:

• Affirming tribes’ rights to regulate hunting, fishing, land use and other natural resource activities on tribal lands, as allowed under federal law.

• Formally recognizing tribal courts’ jurisdiction over certain crimes committed on tribal lands, including in cases of non-Indians accused of domestically abusing Indians on tribal lands.

• Enabling tribes to tax non-members on tribal lands and exempting members from the state income tax for money earned on tribal lands, as allowed under federal law.

• Allowing tribes to operate casinos with table games and slot machines under a “compact” negotiated between tribal leaders, the state and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

History suggests that some of the proposals — and particularly the one to grant tribes more authority to operate gambling facilities — will likely face opposition from the Legislature, which has rebuffed numerous attempts to change the 1980 law. Yet on Tuesday, the committee members resisted the temptation to split up the 22-recommendation report into separate bills that would inevitably be debated and dissected by lawmakers and interest groups, at least for now.

“I want us to remember as a group not only the impetus for all of this work but all of the work that was done over the summer,” Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt, D-South Portland, said as she pledged to spend the holiday weekend reading the 299-page report. While Reckitt said she could be open to breaking out contentious issues down the road, she added: “I think we owe it due consideration as a starting point and I am hoping that the initiative will remain relatively in tact at the end of the day.”

