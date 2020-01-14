Maine’s Republican Senator Susan Collins on Tuesday joined Democrats and three other members of the GOP in supporting a revised war powers resolution that would curb President Trump’s military authority in Iran.

The bipartisan resolution now has enough votes to pass the Senate.

Collins in a statement released by her office Tuesday afternoon said she will co-sponsor the revised war powers resolution that was drafted by Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Collins, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the Constitution vests Congress with the sole power to declare war.

“Although the President as Commander in Chief has the power to lead and defend our armed forces and to respond to imminent attacks, no President has the authority to commit our military to a war,” Collins said. “It is important to reassert the Legislative Branch’s war powers authorities regardless of who occupies the White House. This has been my position during every administration, Democratic or Republican.”

Kaine, who authored the resolution, told reporters, that Republican Sens. Collins, Todd C. Young (Ind.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Rand Paul (Ky.) have decided to join all 47 Democrats in backing the measure.

“We now have the 51 votes that we need for the version that’s the bipartisan version,” Kaine said.

Kaine has been working with those four Republican senators and others to make changes to the resolution since releasing an original draft just a day after Trump approved the strike to kill top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Lee and Paul were the first Republicans to declare their support for the measure, after an administration briefing last week they found both frustrating and insulting, noting how officials refused to say when, if ever, they would consult Congress before launching such a strike — and urging lawmakers to fall in line behind the president.

But Senate Republicans pressed Kaine to make changes to the bill, particularly its many references to Trump and his administration’s stance and past statements regarding Iran. Those have been removed from the amended draft that earned the support of enough Republicans to let it pass the Senate when it is brought to a vote as soon as next week.

In her statement, Collins warned that Iran should not misinterpret the Senate measure as meaning that Americans are divided on the President’s constitutional prerogative to defend U.S. forces and American citizens around the world. She described Soleimani as a “ruthless enemy of America responsible for the deaths of more than 600 U.S. service members from 2005-2011.”

Collins pointed out that Soleimani gave the order that led to an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and was planning additional attacks against Americans in Iraq and around the world.

“Iran remains the world’s foremost supporter of terrorism, pouring billions of dollars into terrorist groups and into funding the murderous Assad regime in Syria,” Collins said.

Collins said the Kaine resolution will continue to allow the President to respond to emergencies created by aggression from any hostile nation, including Iran.

“It also does not alter the President’s inherent authority as Commander in Chief to defend our nation and U.S. forces abroad. It simply makes it clear that only the Legislative Branch may declare war or commit our armed forces to a sustained military conflict with Iran,” Collins said.

Supporters of the revised war powers resolution will be competing for floor time with the impeachment calendar next week, and the timing for the war powers resolution is not yet certain.

