G LEAGUE BASKETBALL



Maine (16-6) scored 46 points in the first quarter, and picked up a 138-126 win against the Erie Bayhawks (8-16) Tuesday night in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Eight Maine players scored in double figures with Tremont Waters leading the way with 26 points and six assists. Yante Maten added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Bryce Brown had 18. Tacko Fall had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Jalen Adams (33), Scottie Lindsey (26), and Vitto Brown (24) combined for 83 of Erie’s 126 points.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Terrence Wallin scored with 6:17 left in regulation as the Maine Mariners (18-17-0-1) rallied to a 3-2 ECHL win against the Worcester Railers (15-21-2-0) in Portland.

Maine’s Morgan Adams-Moison tied the game with a power-play goal at 12:34 of the third. Worcester was assigned a bench minor for abusive language following the goal andWallin took advantage of the opportunity , putting in the game-winner 1:09 later with another power-play goal.

Ted Hart also scored for the Mariners. Arnaud Durandeau and Drew Callin scored for the Railers.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Minnesota and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBI and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal. The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. They were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

• The Los Angeles Angels added to their pitching depth Tuesday by acquiring veteran right-hander Matt Andriese from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Jeremy Beasley.

Andriese, 30, pitched out of the bullpen for most of the past two seasons in Tampa Bay and Arizona, but Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Andriese will compete for a rotation spot this spring.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Andriese appeared in 54 games – all in relief – for the Diamondbacks last season, going 5-5 with a 4.71 ERA, striking out 79 and walking 27 in 70 2/3 innings, a career-best ratio of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

• Eric Cressey has been hired by the Yankees as director of player health and performance, a move made after New York had a record 30 players make 39 trips to the injured list last year.

New York set a big league record for sidelined players. The 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers had 28 players on what was then called the disabled list.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Officials delayed the start of play by two hours on the second day of qualifying, hoping that smoke from regional wild fires would clear. Smoke and hazy conditions at Melbourne Park on Tuesday affected the opening day’s play with organizers criticized for allowing qualifying matches to proceed.

A number of players complained, including Australian Bernard Tomic, who sought medical treatment during his first-round loss when he struggled to breathe. Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic feared she would pass out before retiring from her match when she collapsed to her knees with a coughing spell.

Health authorities expect the air quality to bounce between the “very poor to hazardous range” until at least Wednesday afternoon, with a top temperature of 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit) before a late weather change that’s set to bring rain.

POSITIVE DRUG TEST: Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah says he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

Farah made the announcement on social media hours hours after he pulled out of the Australian Open for what he initially said were personal reasons. Farah said the International Tennis Federation had informed him of the finding.

The 32-year-old Colombian said he tested positive for Boldenona, which he claimed was the result of eating meat in his home country.

“I will not be able to play at the Australian Open, an event for which I had been preparing since December,” Farah, who won last year’s men’s doubles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, wrote in remarks translated from Spanish on Twitter.

• Nicolas Jarry of Chile was suspended Tuesday for a doping violation during the Davis Cup Finals in November. He contends the positive test is the result of tainted multivitamins.

The International Tennis Federation says the World Anti-Doping Agency found his urine sample taken in Madrid contained the prohibited substances ligandrol and stanozolol. Stanozolol is a steroid and ligandrol can act like a steroid.

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: After losing in her first appearance last week at the Brisbane International, No. 1-ranked AshBarty appeared to be cruising in the final set of her second-round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia.

Up 5-2, the French Open champion lost three games in a row before breaking her Russian opponent in the 11th game, then serving for the match for the third time, finally prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Pavlyuchenkova missed an overhead backhand at the net to help give Barty the late break, then hit a backhand long on the Australian’s first match point.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER UNITED has scrapped a planned midseason training camp in the Middle East amid high tensions in the region, Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday.

“If there’s one thing that worries me, it’s not on the football pitch,” Solskjaer said. “It’s other things that worry me more. We were looking at the Middle East but that’s definitely not going to happen.”

Last week, Iran launched missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops. The missiles were a retaliation following an American drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s powerful Quds Force.

In another incident, a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down as it left Tehran by Iranian military, killing all 176 people aboard. Iran has said the jetliner was brought down “unintentionally” and blamed human error.

Man United, one of the world’s most famous soccer teams, has been a frequent visitor to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai in recent years, and the squad was looking to use the upcoming and newly introduced winter break in the English Premier League schedule for another warm-weather camp.

GOLF

SLOW PLAY PENALTIES: The European Tour stepped up its attack on slow play by announcing that players will be given an immediate one-shot penalty if they exceed time limits for taking shots on two occasions in the same tournament.

The initial plan was to apply the penalty for two so-called “bad times” within the same round, but that has been changed as tour officials get tougher on what they believe is the biggest problem in the game. There also will be increased fines for players who are regularly timed by officials.

The changes were announced on Tuesday, two days before the start of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, one of the main tournaments on the European Tour schedule.

“Changing the regulation for an immediate one-shot penalty to now be triggered by two bad times in a tournament instead of a round will force slower players to consistently ensure they play within timing regulations,” said John Paramor, the European Tour chief referee.

– Staff and news service report



